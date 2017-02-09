'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sharon Emotionally Unstable About Divorce; Billy Pursues Victoria

The upcoming episode of "The Young and the Restless" will see Sharon (Sharon Case) in an emotionally unstable condition as she deals with her divorce. Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will have a hard time staying away from Billy (Jason Thompson) as he makes his intentions clear.

'The Young and the Restless' airs weekdays on CBS.

According to Soap Hub, a lot of drama is in store for viewers in the next episode. Sharon may even suffer an emotional meltdown thanks to her divorce from Dylan (Steve Burton). It is clear that their divorce is not one borne out of hatred or lack of love. Sharon has kept so many secrets from Dylan over the course of their relationship that it finally caught up with her.

Paul (Doug Davidson) will find Sharon in tears as she searches for her divorce papers. He will attempt to comfort her, but his efforts may prove fruitless. This is where Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) comes in. Paul will ask Nikki for help, but this decision will not bode well for any party. Spoilers reveal that Nikki and Sharon will have an argument, although it remains to be seen why.

Elsewhere, Victoria is still finding it hard to resist Billy as he continues to flirt with her. It is obvious that they like each other, but getting together may not be the best decision right now. However, Billy will not be discouraged and he will continue to pursue her, even going so far as to give her a kiss.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) consider their future together and ultimately choose to see where their relationship may go. Abby (Melissa Ordway), on the other hand, is having trouble proving herself to her father, Victor (Eric Braeden). Will he ever consider Abby as a heiress to his throne?

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays, 12:30 p.m. EST, on CBS.