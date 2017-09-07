'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sharon Tracks Alice; Jordan Confronts Cane

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless 'The Young and the Restless' airs weekdays on CBS.

The upcoming episode of "The Young and the Restless" will see Sharon (Sharon Case) planting a tracking device on Alice (Tamara Clatterbuck).

Sharon has been suspicious of Alice for a while now. She knows that the latter has been lying, and she is determined to find out the truth about her involvement in the sex ring.

Spoilers reveal that Sharon will turn to Nick (Joshua Morrow) for help. However, he will not be entirely onboard with the plan at first. Sharon will need to make some convincing arguments or even get down on her knees, but she will eventually get Nick to lend a hand.

With Nick's help, Sharon will concoct a plan that will hopefully reveal what she knows is true about Alice. S will cause Alice's car to blow out a tire, and Nick will be there to help her change it. Under the ruse of aiding her with her tire, he will place a tracker on Alice's car. Sharon will then contact Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) to tell her that the tracking device has been planted. However, since they have yet to get evidence against Alice, they will have to wait before executing the next phase of their scheme.

But waiting it out may not be an entirely good idea. Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) will be at Alice's place at that time, and spoilers reveal that she may be leaving soon.

Meanwhile, a preview of the Sept. 7 episode has been released. It opens with Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) and Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) kissing, which Hilary (Mishael Morgan) witnesses. Knowing Hilary, she will probably use this revelation for her own gain. It remains to be seen, though, whether she will tell Lily (Christel Khalil) about what she saw.

Elsewhere, it looks like Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) are not seeing eye to eye. Cane does not like it that Jordan is with Lily, but the other man is not backing down without a retort.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.