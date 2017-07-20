'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers This Week: Tessa and Mariah to See Each Other Romantically?

Facebook / TheYoungandtheRestless "Big Brother" contestant Jessie Godderz to guest star in an episode of "The Young and the Restless"

The friendship between Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) will take an interesting turn on the next episode of "The Young and the Restless" this week.

During the previous episodes, fans of the series noticed that the two women began to grow closer together. The two have been spending a lot of time together, and they seem to be having fun. But according to reports, the women's relationship may grow deeper and could eventually lead into something romantic.

While CBS has yet to confirm if it could possibly explore a love angle between the same sex, it would not be surprising if it does so since other soaps such as "Days of Our Lives" and "The Bold and the Beautiful" both feature gay characters in their plot.

Meanwhile, a spoiler for Thursday's episode also reveals that Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victor's (Eric Braeden) feud will once again take the center stage in "The Young and the Restless."

According to spoilers, Nick will try to justify his decision to sabotage the soundboard in the previous episodes of the soap by saying that he did it so he can protect Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and the rest of the Newmans. But Nikki will not accept his explanation and would accuse her son that he is just acting like his father Victor.

On the other hand, Howard (David Faustino) and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) are expected to use the recorded video of Nick and Victor's fight to sabotage the family.

In another news, Entertainment Weekly revealed that another former "Big Brother" contestant Jessie Godderz will have a guest starring role in the Aug. 4 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

The pro wrestler will reportedly portray the role of a security guard who will have an incident with Tessa and Noah (Robert Adamson) during the Crushfest Music Festival.

CBS airs the episodes of "The Young and the Restless" every weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT.