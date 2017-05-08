'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Victor Sets His Memoir Aside; Mariah and Hilary Get in a Fight

Reports have it that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will decide to set aside his plan to release a memoir. Meanwhile, there is a looming fight between Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) and Hilary Hamilton (Mishael Morgan).

Twitter/@YandR_CBSA still from an episode of "The Young and the Restless" with Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) and Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan).

Victor Hesitates on Releasing a Memoir

Victor has been planning to release a memoir. Even in the real world, memoirs are starting to become a thing for people famous in several fields. They tend to reveal the deepest secrets about a personality, and it is what is making these books' sales go off the roof.

In the world of "The Young and the Restless," Victor's life leads to many dark secrets as well. In fact, those have made it impossible for him to have a normal and happy relationship with his kids and wife.

For a change, however, Victor and his wife, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), agree on something, and it is that the memoir should be set aside for now.

According to TV Overmind, fans of the soap opera will find Nikki telling Victor to call Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall), the writer of the memoir, and say that the book project will not push through.

Unfortunately, it is likely that Scott will not favor Victor's decision and it might actually encourage him to look deeper into the latter's life. The writer might get suspicious that the Newmans have a lot to hide and putting the memoir aside just adds flame to it.

Mariah and Hilary Get Involved in an Intense Confrontation

Meanwhile, according to the synopses for the episodes this week, fans will watch a nasty confrontation between Mariah and Hilary.

Mariah slept with Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) at the penthouse where he and his former wife, Hilary, used to live.

In the morning, Mariah woke up a bit late and has to rush to work. Since she has no time to fetch her clothes from her house, Devon suggests that she wear one of the dresses that Hilary left behind that were unused and still had the tags on them.

Naturally, Hilary recognizes her clothes and instantly learns how Mariah got it. Spoilers have it that it will end up in an ugly fight.

"The Young and the Restless" airs on weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS and at 7 p.m. on Pop.