'The Young and The Restless' Spoilers: Victoria and Phyllis Have A Confrontation, Sharon Makes A Bold Move

Facebook/TheYoungAndTheRestless A promotional photo for the CBS' "The Young and The Restless."

"The Young and The Restless" has garnered a lot of attention in all the years that it has showcased what it means to be young and making a decision. Recent spoilers have revealed that the week of Sept. 4 will bring a lot of surprises for the fans, especially when it comes to Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Billy (Jason Thompson), Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), and Sharon (Sharon Case). As always, fans are urged to sit back and enjoy the rollercoaster ride that the cast in Genoa City will bring.

According to spoilers, first on the list of surprises is Sharon's decision to make a bold move. She is prepared to risk a lot of things to get Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) out of trouble, and it looks like this includes pushing all of Alice's (Tamara Clatterbuck) buttons.

Scott (Daniel Hall), on the other hand, exercises caution and he might not be on board for whatever Sharon has planned but Nick (Joshua Morrow) will be giving her a helping hand. As to how this might affect everyone involved, fans will have to wait and see. But it is definite that Sharon will be getting herself in the middle of a potentially chaotic situation.

Meanwhile, further reports also reveal that Sharon will not be the only one who will be pushing someone's buttons. Victoria will be targeting Phyllis, who has gotten more upset in the past few weeks of "The Young and The Restless."

It seems that the two will have a confrontation in an elevator, with Victoria revealing that she knew that it was Phyllis who pushed Ben (Ben Hermes) toward her. Phyllis is intent on creating a rift between Billy and Victoria. However, fans believe that the two will eventually get back together, no matter what Phyllis plans to do.

"The Young and The Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.