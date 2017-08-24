'The Young and The Restless' Spoilers: Victoria Loses Control, Fights Phyllis; An Unexpected Kiss Confuses Billy

Facebook / TheYoungandtheRestless Promo photo for CBS' 'The Young and the Restless'

Next on "The Young and The Restless," Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) finds a chance to give Phyllis Summers (Gina Tognoni) an idea of how much she hates her. She will then land an unexpected kiss on Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), which will confuse the guy even more.

These three characters are linked to each other in a not-so-friendly manner.

Billy has been pursuing Victoria romantically for a long time. However, the latter did not ever reciprocate the man's feelings. Eventually, he decided his love for her had nowhere to go and has moved on with Phyllis since.

Meanwhile, Victoria and Phyllis are very hostile to each another, but it is not just because of Billy. The former blames the other woman for what she thinks was a damaging move for her business.

Phyllis was one reason why Victoria's Brass and Sassy cosmetics company was in Benjamin Hochman's (Ben Hermes) show, "The Hilary Hour," recently. While Phyllis thought this would help the company, Victoria thought otherwise.

So, when spoilers hinted that Victoria and Phyllis will accidentally meet in an elevator, there is no doubt that the two will get into an immensely heated confrontation.

According to teasers, Victoria and Phyllis will get on the same elevator at the same time on Thursday. The former will then seize the moment to scream nasty things at the latter.

Victoria will head straight to Billy and tell him about the argument she just had with Phyllis. However, one thing will lead to another, and she will use the moment to flirt with Billy, to the extent of giving him a passionate kiss.

On the other hand, Victoria's brother, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) is in a much better place as far as his romantic relationship goes on Thursday's episode. He has now officially moved in with Chelsea and will persuade her to let him pay for the penthouse's bills.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will ask Nick why he is in a hurry to move in with her, and he will just tell her that he desperately wants to rehash things between them and living together could help.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.