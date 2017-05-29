'The Young and the Restless' Week of May 29-June 2 Spoilers: Chloe Flees; Juliet Blindsides Cane

Excitement and drama await fans in this week's (May 29-June 2) installment of CBS's daytime soap opera "The Young and the Restless."

Spoilers for the week of May 29 through June 2 tease that Juliet's (Laura Allen) bold action will blindside Cane (Daniel Goddard). Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) will also go off the rails this week, while Victor's (Eric Braeden) house of cards is doomed to come tumbling down. The only question that remains is whether it will be Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) or Scott (Daniel Hall) who will end up exposing him.

Juliet is upset over the fact that she moved her entire life to Genoa City only to end up getting fired by Victoria Newman. And with Cane further alienating her, she will come to the surprising decision of pursuing a sexual harassment lawsuit against Brash & Sassy.

As for Chloe, Victor is worried that his secret with her will come out, so he taps the assistance of Dr. Harris (Ron Melendez) to handle it. Convinced that the doctor plans to kill her, Chloe will end up attacking him this week, leaving the doctor unconscious at his own place before fleeing the scene.

At some point in this week's episodes of "The Young and the Restless," spoilers tease that Devon (Bryton James) will be furious at Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and her scheme to destroy Cane and Lily (Christel Khalil), and confronts her about it. However, his anger did not work out the way he imagined it to be and he ends up reigniting the spark between him and Hilary.

Nick (Josh Morrow), on the other hand, discovers that his dad has a deeper connection with Chloe and threatens to expose the truth. Victor, on the other hand, is in for another surprise, when Abby (Melissa Ordway) admits her involvement with Jack (Peter Bergman) and the start-up incubator.

