'Thimbleweed Park' Update: New Hint System Paves Way for iOS, Android Versions of the Game

Ron Gilbert's PC game "Thimbleweed Park" recently got a new update and is reportedly expanding into other game consoles.

"Thimbleweed Park" official website "Thimbleweed Park" will be available on the Nintendo Switch soon.

The "Thimbleweed Park" update gave the point-and-clicker game two major additions, one of which is the big change in the player character dialogues. According to the game's official blog, "Thimbleweed Park" now allows players to talk to Delores, Ray, Reyes and Ransom.

Allowing characters to talk to one another solved a lot of the problems in the game and made it easier for characters to work together.

Greetings were also added into the game, including a quick one-liner from Delores when Ray walks by. This also works the same for Reyes, Ransom and vice versa. Even though none of these additional dialogues affect the total gameplay, it makes "Thimbleweed Park" more alive and interactive for players.

The most crucial part of the update is the new in-game hint system. The lack of hints was one of the most complained-about aspects of the original "Thimbleweed Park" release. Interestingly, Gilbert wrote that the hint system is part of their plan to make the game available to more casual platforms such as the iOS and Android.

"I guess it's a sad fact about not only modern gamers, but older gamers that just don't have 18 hours to spend on a game," Gilbert said about why the hint system is so important as the game is being developed for more consoles.

Vague, cryptic, puzzling clue about our multiple Thimbleweed Park console announcements next week: https://t.co/gpmFwfMlKX — Ron Gilbert® (@grumpygamer) July 6, 2017

"Thimbleweed Park" is slowly making its way to other consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch. Gilbert revealed a teaser of the game on his official Twitter page. There is no word yet if "Thimbleweed Park" will soon be available on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. According to GameReactor.eu, however, PEGI ratings for the PSN version of the game have reportedly emerged, meaning there is a good chance the retro-styled game will soon be available on the said platform.