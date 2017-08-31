Third Generation Bentley Continental GT: Everything To Know

Facebook/BentleyMotors Promotional picture for the Bentley Continental GT.

The automobile market is an entire world filled with possibilities and companies are trying to take advantage of every opportunity that is presented to them. For the past decade, Bentley's Continental GT has been their sole focus. Recent reports have revealed that the luxury automobile giant has unveiled their third generation model, and it is something that the hardworking consumer would want in a luxury car.

The company is set to officially unveil and debut the third-generation Bentley Continental GT during this year's Frankfurt Motor Show to be held in September. According to reports, the upcoming luxury car is a technological marvel as it holds some of the most powerful specs under the hood hidden underneath a classic design. It will be launched with a twin-turbocharged W12 engine, which is both more powerful and fuel efficient than the last model. The creators are also looking into integrating vegan-compatible cabins.

"Bentley has been at the forefront of luxury Grand Touring for nearly one hundred years," Wolfgang Dürheimer, Bentley Motors chairman and CEO, said in a statement, as reported by Business Insider. "The new, third-generation Continental GT is the pinnacle of our design and engineering achievements and marks the next step in Bentley's journey. We are the world leader in luxury mobility and our products and services define new luxury in the automotive world. The new Continental GT encapsulates our desire to innovate as well as celebrate our heritage and take the Bentley ownership experience to the next, unparalleled level."

Other features of the third-generation Bentley Continental GT includes being 176 pounds lighter, design inspired by EXP 10 Speed 6, 626 horsepower, top speed of 207 miles per hour, 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds, 12.3-inch Retina touchscreen, as well as over nine hours of work put in to handcrafting and manually installing the wood inside the interior.