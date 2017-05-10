Thirteen Countries Where Apostasy and Blasphemy Are Punishable by Death

There are 13 countries that impose the capital punishment for apostasy and blasphemy. This was bared by the International Humanist and Ethical Union in its 2016 Freedom of Thought report which listed down the countries where apostasy is a capital offense.

Reuters/Fayaz AzizPolice search the dorm room of Mashal Khan, accused of blasphemy, who was killed by a mob at Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan, Pakistan April 14, 2017.

All 13 countries, scattered in the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia, are dominated by Muslims where the Quran is the primary and supreme source of jurisprudence. The law is based on the Quran's teaching that Muslims are to make war upon a person who leaves Islam.

The 13 countries where it is prohibited to renounce Islam are Afghanistan, Iran, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritania, Nigeria, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, United Arab Emirates and Yemen. Other than Pakistan, all the aforementioned countries punish apostasy.

According to the Law Library of Congress, apostasy can be used in charging individuals for their comments made on social media as what happened in Mauritania, Saudi Arabia and Yemen. During a trial, an accused is given the chance to denounce his new faith and turn back to Islam.

While Iran doesn't criminalize apostasy, the Shari'a law is used as the basis for prosecution according to the opinions of religious leaders. The Library also noted that those accused not only face criminal prosecution but also the risk of being killed extrajudicially, particularly in Iran and Mauritania.

While apostasy doesn't warrant a death sentence in Pakistan, it doesn't tolerate blasphemy and disbelief in God. This makes atheists and humanists unsafe there. In some instances, those accused of blasphemy are mobbed to death without the benefit of fair trial.

On the other hand, Freedom of Thought also cited the best-ranked countries or those that received "free and equal" rating. They are Jamaica, Uruguay, Japan, Taiwan, and Belgium. These are the least discriminatory countries in treating its citizens with regards to their belief, ideology and religion.