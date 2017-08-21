This 'Game of Thrones' Actor Is Definitely Down for a Lady Stoneheart Appearance on the Show

REUTERS/Macall B. Polay/Courtesy HBO A scene from the latest season of "Game of Thrones"

A "Game of Thrones" actor is definitely into the idea of this popular theory.

Actor Joe Dempsie, who plays the late King Robert Baratheon's bastard son, Gendry, on the show is definitely down for some "Game of Thrones" theories. In the fifth episode of the penultimate season of the massively popular HBO series, Gendry finally made his long-awaited return to the show when Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham), who smuggled Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) into King's Landing to meet with his brother, visited him in his humble smith shop. Thankfully for the Gendry fans out there, he decides to join the fight against the undead, giving him more prominent screen time.

On the show, Gendry has been the center of a rather humorous fan theory ever since Ser Davos sent him rowing a few seasons back. Showing his hilarious side, Dempsie even poked fun at his character by tweeting "still rowing" to his followers.

Probably one of the most popular theories about the show is the appearance of Lady Stoneheart. Sadly, after six long seasons, it does not seem like the character is ever going to appear on "Game of Thrones." For those who have been wondering who Lady Stoneheart is, she is actually Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) who after being killed during the Red Wedding is revived by Thoros of Myr a few days into her decomposing state. She plays a prominent role in Brienne's and Gendry's storyline in the books.

But in the fourth episode of season 7, Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) is asked by Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) to spar with her and reminds the former that, "You swore to serve both my mother's daughters." And during their incredible sparring session, an extra who appeared to look similar to Catelyn Stark happened to pass by in the background. This quickly ignited the fan theory that the show is finally putting in last minute Lady Stoneheart on "Game of Thrones."

When asked about this, Joe Dempsie said, "they might well have done [that]. I know that is a strand of the story that is present in the books whose absence from the TV series thus far has been something people are a little bit put out by, such a cool idea essentially. As we said before, they seem to be more willing to put these little nods in, these little crowd pleasing moments into the show here and there."

While not sure about the likelihood of the character's appearance, he is definitely down for it. "I think it'd be great. Lady Stoneheart's an incredible character, and if we'd see her at some point, that'd be fantastic," Dempsie said.