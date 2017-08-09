'This Is Us' Loses One Emmy Nomination as 'House of Cards' Receives Another

Facebook/NBCThisisUs "This is Us" season 2 will finally answer how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died.

"This Is Us" lost one of its Emmy nominations that was later on given to Netflix's "House of Cards."

The hit NBC drama series lost its 'outstanding contemporary costumes for a series, limited series or movie' nomination after the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences found that the show fell short on some qualifications, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

A qualified nominee for the said category must have turned in an episode where at least 51 percent of the scenes happened in the past 25 years.

After the Academy reviewed the nominations, it was learned that most of the scenes from "Moonshadow" — the season 1 finale episode of "This Is Us" — were set in the 1970s because of several flashback sequences, thus it was not enough to be eligible for the nomination.

"The Awards Committee noted that the entrant unfortunately miscalculated the proportion of scenes that were period versus contemporary. In fact, the episode is predominately period. The entry (and subsequent nomination) are thereby disqualified," a representative of the TV Academy explained to THR.

On the other hand, the nomination that "This Is Us" lost was reportedly given to "House of Cards" Chapter 61 or the ninth episode of the political drama's fifth season. The costume designers of this episode were Johanna Argan, Kemal Harris, Jessica Wenger and Steffany Bernstein-Pratt.

This brings the Emmy nomination count for "This Is Us" down to 10. Some of their major nominations include 'outstanding drama series' and 'outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.' Cast members Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia are both nominated for the 'outstanding lead actor in a drama series' award.

Other actors from the show such as Chrissy Metz and Ron Cephas Jones have also been nominated for their supporting roles. Gerald McRaney's, Denis O'Hare's and Brian Tyree Henry's guest appearances on the show have likewise earned them nominations.

"Moonshadow" was the most watched episode in "This is Us'" first season as it accumulated as much as 12.84 million viewers, as recorded by The Nielsen Company.

"This is Us" premiered in September 2016 with the main plot revolving around the three siblings Kate (Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Brown) and how their lives have been connected.