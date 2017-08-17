'This Is Us' Season 2 Cast News, Air Date: Sylvester Stallone Shares Set Photos on Instagram

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs 'This Is Us' season 2 will premiere on Sept. 26 on NBC.

"This Is Us" is currently shooting its second season, and guest star Sylvester Stallone has taken to social media to share some set photos with his fans.

The upcoming season will see Kevin (Justin Hartley) shooting a Ron Howard film alongside Stallone, who will be playing himself. Stallone is only set to appear in one episode as of now. Howard will also be making an appearance.

Stallone's casting was announced recently at the Television Critics Association press tour. According to creator Dan Fogelman, the action star will be like a "father figure" to Kevin. Fogelman revealed to Entertainment Weekly that Stallone "hears what Kevin is experiencing in his life with his own father, and talks to Kevin a little bit about life and acting and memory and aging."

Stallone has taken to Instagram to share behind-the-scene photos of his time on set. One photo sees him with Hartley, while another features him goofing around with Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate. He also posted a photo of himself with Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack. Interestingly, Ventimiglia was the one who asked Stallone to guest star.

On the THIS IS US set with Justin Hartley , this is a fantastic show and he is great to work with!#thisisus @justinhartley A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Aug 12, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

Getting punched out by the amazing@chrissymetz On the set of THIS IS US #thisisus A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Aug 12, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

My good buddy Milo Ventimiglia who was nice enough to invite me to be on the show #thisisus #harleydavidson A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Aug 12, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

This is not the first time Stallone and Ventimiglia have worked together, though. Ventimiglia previously played Stallone's son in 2006's "Rocky Balboa."

Fans are eagerly awaiting the second season of the NBC hit. It was already revealed that Jack dies at some point, but it remains to be seen how or when. It has been teased that season 2 will answer the question of Jack's death early on, which means fans will not have to wait very long to learn the truth.

Ventimiglia recently reinforced this idea while speaking to Variety's executive editor of TV Debra Birnbaum.

"Very quickly, you're going to know what happened. ... But if you pay attention, really close attention, there are markers and symbols that will help you understand the greater mystery of Jack dying," he said.

"This Is Us" season 2 will premiere on Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.