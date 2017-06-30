'This Is Us' Season 2 News: Jon Huertas and Alexandra Breckenridge Promoted to Series Regulars

Miguel (Jon Huertas) and Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) will have much bigger roles when "This Is Us" returns for season 2.

According to reports, Huertas and Breckenridge have been promoted to series regulars for the NBC drama's upcoming season. Miguel, the best friend of Pearson patriarch Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), was present in 11 episodes of the series. It was revealed in the second episode that he ended up as Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) husband in the present. How their romantic relationship began is expected to be explored in the next installment.

Meanwhile, Breckenridge's Sophie is a character from Kevin's (Justin Hartley) past who unexpectedly returns in his life. They were trying to rekindle their relationship when kevin decided to take a huge step in his acting career. He took a new movie deal, leading fans to wonder if there is still hope for the pair. Now that Breckenridge has been upped to series regular, viewers are assured that Sophie will be around to support Kevin with his new endeavors.

Season 1 already established the fact that Jack is dead in the present timeline. However, fans have yet to see when and how he passed away. The character's death is one of the biggest mysteries on the show and it is expected to be resolved in the upcoming season. While viewers are excited to know the truth, Ventimiglia is not too interested in being the focus of most fans.

"I always tell people focus more on the way the man lived than how he died," he told E! News during this year's ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas. "I think — look, go back and watch the episodes. Don't just watch them for Jack, watch them for every character and understand, let's say what the adversity is and the challengers are and how they're met with bravery."

The second season of "This Is Us" premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.