'This Is Us' Season 2 News, Release Date: Sylvester Stallone Confirmed to Have a 'Big Role'

Reuters/Susana Vera Sylvester Stallone will be appearing as a guest star in the next season of "This is Us."

The sophomore season of "This Is Us" is going to be surprising, and Sylvester Stallone is one of the reasons why. At the Television Critics Association press tour held last Thursday, showrunner Dan Fogelman confirmed that the renowned actor would appear in the upcoming installment as a guest star.

According to Fogelman, Stallone will play opposite Justin Hartley's character, Kevin Pearson, in the series. He also revealed that while the actor is set to appear in just one episode, his part is going to be a big one.

"It's a war period film that Justin is starring in. Stallone is coming in as himself in the show but playing a character in the film who's a mentor figure who starts bringing up some stuff for Justin's character involving Jack and his relationship with his own father," said Fogelman at the TCA press tour.

As of this writing, there are no further updates on Stallone's role aside from Fogelman's statements at the recent TCA press tour. There are speculations that considering the actor's commendable emotional range, the part will probably go beyond just giving some star power and boost for Kevin.

Stallone's appearance in the show's second season is not the first time he will be associated with some of the series' cast members. In 2006, he appeared with Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack on the show, in the film "Rocky Balboa." It remains to be seen though if Stallone is going to share some screen time with his old friend in the next season of the NBC series.

Since the first season of "This Is Us" successfully won hearts and got high viewership ratings, a renewal was never out of the question. Its cast includes stars like Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown and Hartley, who play members of a family whose lives transect in surprising ways.

The series will return for its second season on Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.