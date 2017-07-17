'This Is Us' Season 2 News, Spoilers: Mandy Moore Reveals Huge Plot Point About Jack?

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs 'This Is Us' season 2 premieres Sept. 26 on NBC.

Production on the second season of "This Is Us" is already underway, and the show's cast members happily took to social media to share photos of their first day back on set. However, one particular photo may have given away a crucial plot point.

Fans of the popular NBC drama know that Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) has been dreaming about opening his own construction company. Mandy Moore, who plays Jack's wife Rebecca, posted an Instagram story (via Entertainment Tonight) of a trucker hat displaying the words "Big Three Homes." It can be recalled that Jack wanted his company to be named Big Three Homes, so it is possible that the new season will see him achieve his dream.

Of course, there has been no confirmation that this is true. However, fans are holding on to the hope that Jack will be able to fulfill his dream before dying. It remains to be seen how he will die, but the NBC series has already revealed that he will pass away when his kids are in their teenage years, which viewers will see a lot more of.

The actors playing the teenage versions of the Pearson kids have been recently promoted to series regulars for season 2. According to Deadline, Hannah Zeile, Niles Fitch and Logan Shroyer, who respectively play the teenage versions of Kate, Randall and Kevin, have all been upped to regular status. Four others - Mackenzie Hancsicsak (young Kate), Parker Bates (young Kevin), Faithe Herman (Annie Pearson) and Eris Baker (Tess Pearson) - have also received the same treatment.

The premiere episode of the new season will open with a big hint about Jack's death. Multiple fan theories about how he passes away have been circulating online. For now, though, plot details are being kept tightly under wraps. Only the people involved in the show are privy to knowledge about Jack's death.

"This Is Us" season 2 will hit the small screen on Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.