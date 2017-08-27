'This Is Us' Season 2 News, Spoilers: NBC Drops Touching Sneak Peek; Jack's Childhood To Be Explored

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs 'This Is Us' season 2 will premiere on Sept. 26 on NBC.

NBC has released the first sneak peek of "This Is Us" season 2, and needless to say, the touching scene has already got fans bawling.

The scene opened with Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) in the kitchen. Randall revealed to his mother that Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) was not totally on board with adopting a child. He then asked Rebecca how she and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) came to the decision to adopt him. She first gave him the usual spiel--that they immediately knew he was the one when they laid eyes on him. But Randall knew that was not the real story and remained persistent.

Rebecca then admitted that Jack was the one who convinced her that it was a good idea to adopt. A flashback showed the couple at the hospital, looking at the basinets. They had just lost their third triplet, and Randall was right there next to their babies.

Back in the present time, Rebecca explained that Jack was usually the one who pushed for the big moves in their life together. She remembered him fondly and said that he was "pretty close" to perfect.

The highly anticipated second season of "This Is Us" is set to premiere next month, and fans can look forward to another timeline being explored. The show already depicted Jack and Rebecca marriage in the early days and their kids' lives in the future. When season 2 rolls around, Jack's childhood and his terrible father will be shown. According to TVLine, the show is looking to cast an actor to play 10-year-old Jack.

Another thing fans can expect from the new season is an episode directed by Regina King. According to an exclusive report from Variety, King, who is no stranger to directing, is set to helm episode 6 of season 2. Filming is scheduled to begin the following week.

"This Is Us" season 2 will premiere on Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Watch the heartwarming sneak peek below: