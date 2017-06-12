'This Is Us' Season 2 Plot News, Air Date: Premiere Episode to Feature Big Reveal About Jack's Death

Fans of "This Is Us" will not have to wonder about Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) death for a long time, as creator Dan Fogelman has revealed that the first episode of season 2 will contain a big part of the answer.

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs'This Is Us' will return in the fall.

Speaking at a panel at the ArcLight Hollywood recently, Fogelman teased that season 2 will open with a big reveal. "The first episode of the season holds not all the answers but a huge piece of the puzzle," he said (via Entertainment Weekly).

As for the rest of the puzzle, fans will have to tune in to the entirety of season 2 because the answer will be laid out "over the course of the season," Fogelman added. However, with one question answered, more will pop up.

NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke also teased at the ATX TV Festival panel that there is more to expect in the upcoming season of "This Is Us."

"Season two will be bigger than season one. It won't get quieter. A lot happens. All good, just trust me," Salke said (via Variety).

As previously reported, the second season will also focus on the children's lives. The end of season 1 saw the Pearson kids taking steps forward in their own way, with Kevin (Justin Hartley) pursuing his acting, Kate (Chrissy Metz) pursuing her singing and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) choosing to adopt a child.

With Kate's newfound motivation to jumpstart her singing career, it looks like season 2 will not see her marrying Toby (Chris Sullivan) just yet. The pair may be engaged, but that does not mean they are in any rush to tie the knot.

"I think that Toby and Kate have a long way to go to really get to know each other, and to know themselves," Metz said, according to EW.

"This Is Us" season 2 will premiere in the fall on NBC. Production begins on July 11.