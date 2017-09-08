'This Is Us' Season 2 Plot News, Air Date: Show Composer Teases More 'Broken' Jack; New Photos Released

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs 'This Is Us' season 2 will premiere on Sept. 26 on NBC.

"This Is Us" season 2 is set to be more heartbreaking than the first, with the reveal of how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died looming. But prior to his death, he will be seen in the upcoming season as "a little broken."

This much was teased by the show's composer, Siddhartha Khosla, who found the perfect instrument to accompany the tone of the new season.

"I'm using a different guitar now. It's my Jack guitar for this season, [and] it's a different sound," Khosla told Entertainment Tonight. "It's a little broken, you know?"

Khosla further revealed that the rather old guitar was used primarily for scores involving Jack, because his character this season went well with the broken sound of the instrument.

"It's very broken-sounding and I'm using it a lot on season two. It's mostly for [Jack]," he said.

Indeed, Jack looked more troubled this upcoming season, based on new photos released by NBC. Two of the photos featured Jack staring at something and looking like he was pondering his thoughts. Other images showed the rest of the Pearson family, including Rebecca (Mandy Moore) reading alone in the bedroom.

Fans can also expect to see more of Jack's background in season 2, specifically concerning his childhood. This means that another timeline will be added to the existing two, and fans will see a 10-year-old Jack Pearson with his horrible father.

Season 2 will feature both happy and sad moments, as Khosla revealed that there will be some truly dark times up ahead for the Pearson family.

"I feel like it remains honest to the show and honestly, there are some moments that feel more atmospheric and darker in some places this season," he said. "There are moments that are super dark, but for the most part, it's continuing from where we left off with slight little changes."

"This Is Us" season 2 will premiere on Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.