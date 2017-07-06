'This Is Us' Season 2 Plot News: Randall, Beth's Family to Grow Bigger; 7 Young Actors Promoted to Series Regulars

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs The image features Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) of "This is Us."

As the fans of the hit drama series "This is Us" continue to obsess over Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) death and whether or not it will be tackled in the upcoming season, recent plot news reveals that one family on the show is about to grow bigger.

It can be recalled that when the first season ended, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) expressed his plans to adopt a child. According to a spoiler from TV Line, Randall's wish may come true in "This is Us" season 2. It is said to come in the form a "Newark-born tweenage female with trust issues."

No further details about this character have been revealed.

It has also been reported that seven young actors have just been promoted. Hannah Zeile, Niles Fitch, and Logan Shroyer, who play teenage Kate, Randall, and Kevin, respectively; Mackenzie Hancsicsak and Parker Bates, who play young Kate and Kevin; as well as Faithe Herman and Eris Baker, who play Annie and Tess Pearson, have all been have been promoted to series regulars for "This is Us" season 2, after having recurring roles in drama series' freshman season.

As the teenage versions of the characters will play bigger roles in the series, it is expected that the viewers will get to see what life was like for Kate, Randall, and Kevin in high school.

The young actors will also be joined by Alexandra Breckenridge and Jon Huertas, who have also been upped to regulars for the upcoming season. There are talks that viewers will get to see more of Breckenridge's character, Sophie, and Kevin, who were romantically linked in season 1, but went their separate ways when the season ended.

Lonnie Chavis will still be appearing on the show as well, but only in a recurring role since he has contract obligations with "White Famous," which is an upcoming comedy on Showtime.

"This is Us" season 2 premieres Sept. 26 on NBC.