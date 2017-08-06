'This Is Us' Season 2 Premiere, Cast News, Spoilers: New Installment to Answer How Jack Died; Sylvester Stallone Guest Stars

The second season of "This Is Us" will finally reveal how and when Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died. Meanwhile, Sylvester Stallone is set to appear in a guest-starring role in the new season.

Previously, on the season 1 finale of "This Is Us," Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) got into a big fight that caused them to go separate ways.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, season 2 will pick up after Jack and Rebecca's fight, while following Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) into their 37th birthdays.

One thing that followers of the show can look forward to is that season 2 will finally reveal how Jack died.

Showrunner Dan Fogelman revealed at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, "If that is a question that has haunted people, over the course of the second season, they will get all the answers they want."

Fogelman added, "The first episode has a big giant piece of the puzzle that will potentially set the internet abuzz and hopefully give some momentum toward that storyline."

The showrunner also said that season 2 will continue to show each of the big three's lives, especially Randall and Beth's (Susan Kelechi Watson) plan of adopting, Kate pushing through her singing career, and Kevin working on his film and reuniting with his ex-wife.

Meanwhile, Stallone will appear in season 2 of "This Is Us" as a co-star in Kevin's war-period film, Variety confirmed.

Fogelman said that although Stallone is only set to appear in one episode for now, he will play "a big part." He also explained that Stallone will be playing himself on the show, but his presence as a character will serve as a mentor figure to Justin.

Stallone will bring up "some stuff for Justin's character involving Jack and his relationship with his own father," the showrunner added.

"This Is Us" returns on Friday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.