'This Is Us' Season 2 Release Date, News: Cast Leaks Fake Spoilers on Red Nose Day

The cast of "This Is Us" reunited on NBC last week to share some spoilers for the highly anticipated second season of the series.

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs A promotional photo of NBC's TV series "This Is Us."

"You guys are going to love season two, like, the scripts are so good," Chrissy Metz began.

Then, co-star Justin Hartley chimed in and leaked a spoiler about the upcoming season that is too far-fetched to be believed to be true.

"Like in episode two, I like it when we find out that Rebecca (Mandy Moore) has a long-lost brother. That's a good episode!" Hartley revealed, causing his castmates to silence him. "I never should have said that. Cr*p, this is going to be so hard."

Metz also mentioned that her character Kate will be dating former NBA star Dennis Rodman, which led to Chris Sullivan — who portrays her fiancé Toby in the show — to feign surprise.

"It's not Dennis Rodman, it's actually ... Dennis Quaid," Metz said, attempting to backtrack. "I mean, his name is not even Dennis, like another guy."

Sterling K. Brown asked viewers to donate to Red Nose Day and also hinted that his character Randall's biological father is not only still alive, but also turns out to be his older brother.

Milo Ventimiglia divulged that Jack will be donating a kidney this coming season, while Susan Kelechi Watson teased that Randall and her character, Beth, are going to get divorced.

The video featuring the cast sharing fake spoilers was part of NBC's Red Nose Day broadcast, which helped in raising over $30 million to help put an end to child poverty.

The live show was hosted by Chris Hardwick and it ended with Bryan Cranston falling in a tank filled with cold water, after the three-part debut of "Red Nose Day Actually" — a special sequel to the popular 2003 movie "Love Actually."

"This Is Us" is set to return this fall on NBC.