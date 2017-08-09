'This Is Us' Season 2 Spoilers: Emotional Super Bowl Episode Will Make America Cry

The episode of "This Is Us" set to air on next year's Super Bowl Sunday is expected to be a tearjerker. This is according to NBC's panel at the Television Critics Association summer press tour held last weekend.

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs The image features Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) of "This Is Us."

Speaking to TV Line, NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt revealed that one of the show's episodes will air right after football's biggest event. He also said that the episode will be a very emotional one.

Super Bowl Sunday is often wracked with emotions but this is often due to the results of the National Football League (NFL) Championship, not some TV show. "This Is Us" plans to change all that with its "extraordinary" episode.

The episode will appeal to all fans both old and new. According to Greenblatt, it will not be a standalone episode but it will still allow new fans to get in on the series. It's certainly quite an ambitious attempt to bring in new fans but this plan just might pay off given the reception "This Is Us" has received since its premiere.

The show has surpassed all expectations going into its first season and has carved out its niche in the TV industry. It finished out its freshman season with enthusiastic reviews increasing the anticipation for the second season.

The cast recently went back to work and while there are a lot of questions fans need to be answered, it might be better to put them off for now. Still, after Greenblatt's announcement regarding Super Bowl Sunday's episode, it might be a good idea to have a box of tissues at hand.

The event might be the best time, if any, to reveal the Pearson family's connection to football, which could resonate with the multitudes of people who are probably in their homes watching TV. It's definitely the perfect combination as far as NBC is concerned.

The "This Is Us" Super Bowl Sunday episode will air on Feb. 4, 2018.