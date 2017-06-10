'This Is Us' Season 2 Spoilers: Premiere to Reveal Major Clues About Jack's Death

"This Is Us" was a runaway success during its first season, raking in viewers and awards nominations. Now with season 2 almost here, fans are expecting copious details regarding the death Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia).

YouTube/This Is Us A screenshot of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) in the next episode of “This Is Us.”

Many were surprised when it was first revealed that Jack would be killed off. After all, this is a family drama, not "Game of Thrones." Nevertheless, the Pearson patriarch is now dead and fans are wondering why.

When series creator Dan Fogelman was asked about the circumstances of Jack's death, he answered that season 2 would provide the answers. However, there is a catch. Along with revealing the mystery of his death, new questions will also be raised.

The other person who knows the details of Jack's death is the actor himself. Ventimiglia was briefed by Fogelman regarding his death but he assured him that he will still have his job.

While this seems to be a stretch, the chronology of "This Is Us" is pretty inconsistent. The series tells the story of the Pearson family along multiple timelines jumping from the past to present day. It is very likely that Ventimiglia will still appear in the series despite the fact that he is dead in the present timeline.

Given that both men have sealed their mouths shut, it was up to fans to stitch up a plausible scenario. One of the most popular theories involves a plane crash.

According to the theory, Jack may have been traveling from Chicago to his family in Pittsburgh in September 1994. Tragically, he didn't make it as the plane crashed while trying to land at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The theory has become popular due to the fact that the timeline, the city and the age of the Pearson children all match. The characters are also revealed to have a fear of flying which could have stemmed from Jack's tragic death.

There are several other fan theories regarding Jack's demise. Some suggest he drunk himself to death, or he was among the victims of 9/11 or that he was murdered by his friend Miguel (Jon Huertas). However, the inconsistencies between these theories and the show's timeline make them highly unlikely.

Make sure to catch "This Is Us" when it returns this fall in order to find out the details behind Jack Pearson's mysterious death.