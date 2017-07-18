This Is What You Call a 'Hate Group'?

Perhaps, the most overused word in America is "hate." All you have to do is accuse someone who disagrees with you of hate, and that's it: guilty as charged. Former Democratic presidential candidate Howard Dean even famously said recently that "hate speech" is not protected by the First Amendment.

This is like the modern equivalent of the horrible anti-witch hysteria in Salem in 1692-1693. If you were accused of being a witch, then you were virtually guilty. Twenty were accused and executed for supposedly being a witch. Thankfully, when Rev. Increase Mather returned to Massachusetts from England, he put a stop to the evil witch-hunt by ordering that the Biblical standard be applied. No one could be convicted except by two or three witnesses — no more convictions by the testimony of only one witness. The killings stopped, and the jails were emptied of those falsely accused.

Today, the charge of "hater" is bandied recklessly. Because Christians may disagree with someone on some issue, the Christian is branded a hater, with no evidence or witnesses needed.

