This Person Will Surely Encourage You To Trust God For Everything In Life

""Therefore do not worry, saying, 'What shall we eat?' or 'What shall we drink?' or 'What shall we wear?' For after all these things the Gentiles seek. For your heavenly Father knows that you need all these things. But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you. Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about its own things. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble." – Jesus, Matthew 6:31-34 (NKJV)

Jesus called Lazarus out from his tomb - and He can do the same for you.

We're told to trust in God for everything and entrust our lives to Him for He knows what we need and He cares enough to provide for us abundantly. Still, even with all the testimonies we hear and read, many of us still remain doubtful and anxious, failing to trust God for every need.

Don't you just wish you'd be able to trust Him for everything in this life? If you do, let me encourage you: He's got you covered.

In This and the Next

All who understand the truth and power of the life, death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ knows there's endless joy waiting for us at the end of this life. Many of us look forward to the place where there'll be no more tears, no more pain, and no more suffering.

Sadly, we think that the joy and the peace are all kept there in the life after this life we're currently living. And so, until we get there many of us remain fearful, anxious, worried, and unable to enjoy the beauty of knowing God in this life.

For those who desire to trust God for their joy in this life, let's learn from the life of a man who actually died – because his resurrection proves that there's nothing God cannot do for us to His glory.

That man's name is Lazarus.

Who is Lazarus and what makes his experience special?

Lazarus, Martha and Mary's brother, was a man Jesus loved. He got sick and died from that sickness. Now many might think that God could be so cruel for allowing a man whom Jesus loved to die from sickness, but that happened because it was meant to glorify God and the Son of God (see John 11:1-4).

Days after Lazarus died, Jesus went to wake him up and call him out of his tomb. Everyone was astonished to see a dead man leave his tomb alive. (see John 11:38-45)

Now what made that special? Take note that Jesus did not die and rise again at this point, and seeing a dead-but-now-alive Lazarus simply gives us hope for our lives – that whether we live or die, we should instead think of bringing glory to God. Whether we live or die, we ought to give Him praise.

Lazarus was already dead, but Christ came for him just the same. We matter to Christ too, and so we should trust Him for this life, not just the next.