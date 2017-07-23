This Week in Christian History: Amazing Grace, Birth Control, and Antidisestablishmentarianism

(Photo: Public Domain) Vatican City (picture oficial of pope) - Vatican City, picture oficial of Pope Paul VI.

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week bring the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, July 23-29, in Church history. They include the birth of the man who wrote "Amazing Grace," the Catholic Church's controversial position on birth control, and the disestablishment of the Church of Ireland.