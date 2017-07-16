This Week in Christian History: Jesuit Suppression, Papal Infallibility
By Michael Gryboski , Christian Post Reporter
Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.
Each week bring the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, and everything in between.
Here are just a few things that happened this week, July 16-22, in Church history. They include the temporary dissolving of the Jesuit Order and the First Vatican's official endorsement of papal infallibility.