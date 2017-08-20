This Week in Christian History: Danish Reformation, Handel's Messiah and Global Ecumenism

(Photo: Joanna Lindén-Montes/WCC) Processing in for the opening prayer service on Oct. 30, 2013 in South Korea.

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week in Church history. They include Denmark embracing Protestantism; the forming of a global ecumenical body, and the creation of one of the most famous musical pieces in history.