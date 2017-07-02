This Week in Christian History: Lottie Moon, Richard Niebuhr, Thomas More

Volunteers from Second Baptist Church in Springfield, Mo., pray for their missionaries, support them through the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering and Cooperative Program and serve alongside them. They're also working to reach an unreached people group.

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week bring the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, July 2-8, in Church history. They include the death of an American theologian, the martyrdom of an English saint, and the sending off of one of the most influential missionaries in American Christendom.