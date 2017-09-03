This Week in Christian History: Mother Teresa, Harvard, Sunday School

(Photo: REUTERS/Jayanta Dey) Schoolgirls pose in front of a portrait of Mother Teresa during a peace rally to celebrate Mother Teresa's canonisation, in Agartala, India, September 10, 2016.

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week bring the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week in Church history. They include the death of Mother Teresa, the beginnings of a major American University, and the advancement of Sunday school.