This Week in Christian History: New World Baptism, Cathedral Construction, and the First Crusade

(PHOTO: PIXABAY/HANS KOETTER)

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week in Church history. They include the first Native American to be baptized as a Protestant, the beginning of a major cathedral construction, and the start of the First Crusade.

