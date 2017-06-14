Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis Rumors: 'Southern Charm' Stars Headed for Reconciliation?

Estranged "Southern Charm" sweethearts Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis are rumored to be welcoming each other back in their arms.

Facebook/Southern Charm"Southern Charm's" Kathryn Dennis is reportedly still hoping for a reconciliation with Thomas Ravenel.

Rumors about Bravo TV's reality show stars Ravenel and Dennis heading to a reconciliation are becoming louder after this week's episode of the reality program hinted at the possibility. In last Monday's episode of "Southern Charm," Ravenel and Dennis reunited once more as Dennis and her daughter with Ravenel, Kensington, posed for a mother-daughter photo shoot.

"Seeing Kensie and Thomas watching and laughing really just makes me see that light of what I always picture at the end of the tunnel. Us together as a family and that's what I see right now," Dennis told E! News.

Last Monday's episode was not the first time for the estranged couple to exhibit behavior indicating a possible reconciliation, though. In last week's episode, the former unmarried couple were also seen together as Ravenel invited the mother of his children to the birthday celebration of their youngest child, St. Julien Rembert.

Despite the spark of hope, though, some doubt whether the two will really reconcile. While the two may be civil with each other, it is suspected that Dennis has yet to find out that her estranged husband has told their fellow "Southern Charm" star Landon Clements that he was interested in having a relationship with her.

"I'm taking a hard look at Landon," Ravenel told People back in April.

In the same interview with the said publication, the 54-year-old reality star also admitted that the decision to end his relationship with Dennis, who is three decades younger than he is, was for the interest of his children. With this, some now suspect that his friendliness towards his former partner now may be for the good of their children, too.

"I might have hung in there. We had some good times, but there was also so much negativity that was very unhealthy for the children. We had to put the children first," he said.

To the uninitiated, the estranged sweethearts' kids are under the care of Ravenel as Dennis lost her custody to Kensington and St. Julien Rembert after she failed a drug test.

"Southern Charm" airs Monday nights at 9/8 C on Bravo.