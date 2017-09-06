'Thor 3' News, Release Date: Tessa Thompson Reveals What She Hates Most About Hollywood Scripts

Marvel Studios "Thor: Ragnarok" arrives on Nov. 3, 2017.

"Thor: Ragnarok" star Tessa Thompson recently took a stand against sexism in the film industry, as she criticized male writers who write for female superheroes. Although she is happy to be part of the upcoming movie's cast, a recent interview revealed that Thompson actually has mixed feelings when it comes to how male writers in Hollywood depict female action stars like her.

Thompson is set to play the female Asgardian warrior Valkyrie in the upcoming film. Since the teaser trailer for "Thor: Ragnarok" was released in April, the film has been the talk of the town, especially after director Taika Waititi claimed that the new installment would be very different from its predecessors in terms of humor, dialogue, and off-the-wall scenarios.

In a recent Los Angeles Times interview with Thompson, the actress revealed that she and Waititi had given a lot of thought to her character Valkyrie because they wanted her to be more relevant to the current times. According to her, it was by choice that they had deviated from the female superhero's comic book version. She mentioned the "unfair position" that actresses like her sometimes found themselves in, in the context of superhero and action movies, where they need to look very strong, fierce and sexy all at the same time.

The actress said what they had aimed for was "to create a character that occupied her own iconography," not just a female superhero who would stick to stereotypes. She also talked about that one word she hated when it came to how Hollywood movie scripts described female action heroes—"badass."

"That word has just crept into every script that is pushed around this town now. ... It's dumb male writer's way of saying, 'Ah, uh, she's like, she, uh, she's tough.' Then straight after that it's like, 'She's badass, but she's got a beauty about her. And she's sexy. Unconsciously sexy,'" she said in the interview.

"Thor: Ragnarok" will hit theaters on Nov. 7.