'Thor: Ragnarok' International Trailer Features Doctor Strange

Facebook/Thor 'Thor: Ragnarok' will premiere on Nov. 3.

The international trailer for "Thor: Ragnarok" has been released, and it features some new footage, including an appearance from a familiar face: Doctor Strange.

It remains to be seen just how involved Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will be in the upcoming "Thor" movie, though the trailer finds him warning the titular hero of destiny.

"Thor, I sense a great change in your future," Doctor Strange informs his new ally. "Destiny has dire plans for you, my friend."

"I have dire plans for destiny," Thor replies.

The scene where Hela (Cate Blanchett) stops Thor's hammer with a single hand is shown once again, depicting just how powerful this new foe is. Thor explains that Hela has invaded Asgard and has revealed her plan to remake the realm in her image.

Thor enlists Bruce Banner's (Mark Ruffalo) help. The two superheroes observe as a tornado-like force forms from the sky. If they do not take action, the end of everything, known as Ragnarok, will descend upon them. But Thor and the Hulk cannot do it alone.

They recruit Heimdall (Idris Elba), who is speculated to possess the Soul Stone, and the tough Asgardian warrior Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). And, of course, their team would not be complete without Thor's mischievous brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston). It definitely looks like Loki is on the side of good this time around, especially since his own home is at stake. One scene even features the two brothers fighting side by side.

The colorful trailer also briefly features the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), a lot of action and Hela's prowess, much like the official trailer. "I am not a queen or a monster. I'm the Goddess of Death," Hela tells Thor as she chokes him by the neck.

"What were you the God of again?" the villainess asks. And it looks like she will get her answer as a glowing-eyed Thor makes a thunderous landing from the sky.

"Thor: Ragnarok" will premiere in U.S. theaters on Nov. 3.

Watch the international trailer below: