'Thor: Ragnarok' News: Director Debunks Rumors About Film's Runtime

Facebook/Thor A promotional image for "Thor: Ragnarok"

Marvel Studios' third film for 2017 will arrive in a few months. While waiting, fans continue to speculate many things about "Thor: Ragnarok," including its plot and runtime.

Among the many rumors that have circulated the internet regarding the upcoming film, there was one that said it was going to be running somewhere around 100 minutes. This was at the time of San Diego Comic-Con last month. However, the latest rumor said it will be two hours and 10 minutes long instead.

"Thor: Ragnarok" director Taika Waititi found a tweet posted by a fan account that spoke about this, and he jokingly responded, "Try 90. But it has 40 minutes of credits!!!"

Try 90. But it has 40 minutes of credits!!! https://t.co/ZcIjgZx477 — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) August 23, 2017

Despite what the film director said, this seems to be a vague confirmation of the movie's real runtime, especially since a lot of Twitter users who are fans seemingly took the 40-minute credits as a joke. Fans are advised to wait for the official announcement from Marvel Studios regarding the runtime of the highly anticipated film.

In other news, "Thor: Ragnarok" has recently released two new theatrical posters. These showcase Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) new look with shorter hair, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Heimdall (Idris Elba), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Odin (Anthony Hopkins), Grand Master (Jeff Goldblum), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) wearing a Sakaar battle armor, and the two different looks of Hela (Cate Blanchett), the Asgardian goddess of death.

"Thor: Ragnarok" will see the titular character imprisoned on the other side of the universe sans his iconic hammer. However, Asgard is in trouble at the hands of a new, powerful enemy. Thor must do something to stop the villainous Hela from destroying Asgard, but he must first survive the deadly gladiator battle that pits him against his fellow Avenger, the Incredible Hulk.

The film opens in cinemas on Nov. 3. Next year, Thor and Hulk will reappear in "Avengers: Infinity War," which is set to hit theaters on May 4, 2018.