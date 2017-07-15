'Thor: Ragnarok' News, Release Date: Japanese Theatrical Poster Shows Film's Alternate Title in Japan

Marvel Studios "Thor: Ragnarok" arrives on Nov. 3, 2017.

The official Japanese poster for "Thor: Ragnarok" teases big wars ahead. The third film in the "Thor" franchise is set for release in Japan with its alternate title, "Mighty Thor: Battle Royale."

Earlier this week, Marvel Studios' Shanghai-based senior vice president of creator and content development C.B. Cebulski shared a photo of "Thor 3's" Japanese poster on Instagram, where he revealed the alternate title that will accompany the film in the country. In the caption, he explained that the film was going to get an alternate title since the term "Ragnarok" was not familiar to the Japanese people.

The Instagram caption read: "As 'Ragnarok' is not a familiar term in Japan, the upcoming movie is being called 'Mighty Thor: Battle Royale' here!"

By definition, the term "Ragnarok" signifies a series of future events in which major Norse gods engage in a huge battle amidst cosmic turmoil. These Norse gods include Thor himself, as well as Odin and Loki.

Based on the Japanese title of the upcoming film, it looks pretty clear that Marvel is trying to highlight and sell the action element of "Thor: Ragnarok" to the Japanese audience, where Thor spends time on the planet Sakaar and faces the Incredible Hulk in the fighting arena.

"Thor: Ragnarok" is not the first film to have an alternate title. In fact, in Japan, it is a commonplace practice to change movie titles. For instance, the "Fast and the Furious" series is known in the country as "Wild Speed," while its sequel, "The Fate of the Furious" is known as "Wild Speed: Ice Break." The original "Thor" movie was also titled "Mighty Thor."

Aside from Thor's impending fight against the Incredible Hulk, "Thor: Ragnarok" will also see Hela's rise to power in Asgard.

Directed by New Zealander Taika Waititi, "Thor: Ragnarok" is set to hit theaters on Nov. 3.