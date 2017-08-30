'Thor: Ragnarok' Plot Rumors: New Promo Video Shows Footage from Thor and Hulk's Gladiatorial Match

YouTube/Marvel Entertainment A screenshot of a scene in the teaser trailer of "Thor: Ragnarok" where Hulk and Thor faces off in an intergalactic arena.

As the release date of "Thor: Ragnarok" approaches, Marvel Studios and Disney are already ramping up the hype for the upcoming film. Recently, both studios released new footage from the film that showed the much awaited gladiator match between Hulk and Thor.

The official synopsis for the film revealed that there is going to be a deadly gladiatorial contest in store for the two heroes that will require them to face each other in a battle.

The film will follow Thor as he gets locked up on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer. While imprisoned, he will make every effort possible to go back to Asgard to stop the impending destruction of his homeworld and the Asgardian civilization, as perpetrated by Hela. The synopsis revealed that before Thor can go up against her, though, he will first have to face the Incredible Hulk in a match.

The previously released promotional materials for the film, as well as most of its trailers, heavily featured Thor and Hulk on the battlegrounds. However, none of them showed the actual footage of the event itself, except for one where Hulk was shown entering the arena and Thor yelling at him as he made his way in.

In the new promo video for the film, the two titans were seen being introduced by Jeff Goldblum's character, the Grandmaster, who said, "It's main event time!" The video then showed Thor continually punching a seemingly helpless Hulk on his gut and head.

Aside from Thor and Hulk's battle, the promo video also included other new clips from the upcoming film, including a quick look at Tessa Thompson's character, Valkyrie, and Hela. Towards the end of the video, Hulk was shown landing a powerful punch on Thor until the latter is knocked down.

"Thor: Ragnarok" will open in theaters on Nov. 3.