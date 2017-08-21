'Thor: Ragnarok' Plot Spoilers: How Will the God of Thunder Fare Against the Goddess of Death?

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) gives Thor (Chris Hemsworth) an ominous warning about his future, as revealed in the international trailer for the forthcoming flick "Thor: Ragnarok."

Facebook/Thor "Thor: Ragnarok" will premiere on Nov. 3.

In the trailer for the upcoming Marvel film "Thor: Ragnarok," Doctor Strange warns the God of Thunder about "a great change" in his future. He said, "Destiny has dire plans for you, my friend."

Unshaken, he retorts, "I have dire plans for Destiny."

Doctor Strange's foreboding message has something to do with the goddess of death, Hela (Cate Blanchett) who will storm the gates of Asgard and threaten their home. The Marvel Cinematic Universe's first female supervillain is a tough adversary even for a deity like Thor. He will need to work alongside his mischievous brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) to bring her down.

Joining this band of intergalactic superheroes is Bruce a.k.a. The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) who was last seen leaving Earth in an Avenger quinjet.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Hela easily and effortlessly seizes Thor's might hammer, Mjolnir, which no mere mortal can wield. To note, in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," the members all tried lifting the hammer, but their efforts were to no avail. As seen in the clip, Hela crushes the Mjolnir with no sweat.

Speaking at the 2017 Comic-Con International, Blanchett stated that this particular scene got her hooked.

"That had me at 'hello' actually," Blanchett said of her character making her grand entrance. "I thought that was really exciting that they were prepared to destroy Thor's power in the first few minutes. It's a nice entrance."

Apart from Thor, The Hulk, and Loki, their squad will also have Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a badass warrior goddess armed with a sword and an enchanted blade, which she calls Dragon fang.

"Thor: Ragnarok" hits the big screen on Nov. 3.