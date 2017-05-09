'Thor: Ragnarok' Release Date, Cast News: Director Taika Waititi Hints at Natalie Portman's Return as Jane

Following an extended hiatus after his appearance in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," the god of thunder is finally set to return to theaters in a few months. Although "Thor: Ragnarok" has dropped some teasers already, details about its cast remain scarce. Luckily for fans, recent reports point out that aside from Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston, Natalie Portman might also be back in the feature.

Facebook/ThorPromotional photo for "Thor: Ragnarok"

This week, movie director Taika Waititi posted something that made fans excited over the possibility of Portman's return. He shared a photo on his Twitter page that gives a look at a younger Portman in the 1994 movie "Leon: The Professional" side-by-side with a current photo of the actress carrying a plant.

"Heed the signs #Ragnarok," wrote Waititi in the caption.

While previous reports claimed that Portman would not appear in "Thor: Ragnarok," Waititi's recent Twitter post sparked speculations that she might actually pop up in the feature after all. Although the director did not exactly confirm the actress' return, fans believe that it will make sense for her to come back, considering how unhappy most "Thor" fans are over what happened between her character Jane and the god of thunder.

It can be recalled that it seems Thor and Jane broke up after "Thor: The Dark World." With Waititi now hinting Portman's return as Jane, fans believe that having her back will help provide the much-needed closure to her relationship with Thor. Fans speculate that in "Thor: Ragnarok," Thor might visit Earth again and stop by Jane's place to talk about their relationship.

Meanwhile, amid speculations that Portman will be back as Jane, there are rumors that the actress will no longer be part of the upcoming movie. Previously, it was confirmed that Tessa Thompson will debut in "Thor: Ragnarok" as the powerful Asgardian warrior Valkyrie. With her on board, fans believe that her character will take up much of the space that Jane filled before.

"Thor: Ragnarok" hits U.S. theaters on Nov. 3.