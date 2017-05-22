'Thor: Ragnarok' Release Date, Latest News: Hela Seizes Throne From Loki in New Synopsis

In the coming months, Marvel fans will be in for a huge treat as three new movies by Marvel Studios will be hitting theaters.

Facebook/Thor'Thor: Ragnarok' will hit U.S. theaters on Nov. 3, 2017.

One of the most anticipated movies this year is the next installment in the "Thor" franchise, "Thor: Ragnarok."

In the recent months, the studio has been generous enough to release several teasers and promotional posters for the movie. And a few days ago, a new synopsis for "Thor: Ragnarok" was dropped, offering new details about the upcoming film.

Despite the many teasers and a trailer video that was also recently unveiled by Marvel, "Thor: Ragnarok" still has many unknowns when it comes to its plot.

The previous installment of the film saw Asgard fall into the hands of Loki. In the upcoming movie, Thor will lose Mjolnir and Hela will rise into power.

Given the abovementioned circumstances, the big question for fans is how Hela's role as the new villain will play out in the upcoming installment, considering Thor's captivity. Although the new synopsis for the film does not offer much startling information about the movie's plot, it confirms some of the major assumptions that fans have regarding Thor's way back into power.

The synopsis reads: "Thor's world is about to explode in Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok. His devious brother, Loki, has taken over Asgard, the powerful Hela has emerged to steal the throne for herself and Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe. To escape captivity and save his home from imminent destruction, Thor must first win a deadly alien contest by defeating his former ally and fellow Avenger... The Incredible Hulk!"

If there is one major takeaway from this new synopsis, it is the revelation that the two villains, Loki and Hela, will also have their own battle to deal with. Although Loki was already in power in the end of the previous "Thor" installment, viewers can also expect to see how Hela will seize the throne from him to rule over Asgard herself in the new film.

"Thor: Ragnarok" hits U.S. theaters on Nov. 3.