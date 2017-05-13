'Thor: Ragnarok' Release Date, Latest News: International Trailer Released

A new international teaser trailer for Marvel's upcoming epic action film "Thor: Ragnarok" has recently been released.

Facebook/ThorA promotional photo of the upcoming Marvel superhero movie "Thor: Ragnarok."

The latest trailer shows the death goddess Hela (Cate Blanchett) laying waste to the homeland of Thor and the royal family. The character is even seen sneering: "Asgard is dead."

As the music of "Immigrant Song" by Led Zeppelin plays in the background, several quick shots of Hela as she wreaks havoc are shown. The video also shows a Mjolnir-less Thor (Chris Hemsworth) getting sent into exile on the farthest edge of the galaxy.

Similar to the previous videos released, the God of Thunder is seen captured in the new international trailer and is doomed to battle for life in the cosmic being Grandmaster's (Jeff Goldblum) fighting pit. One of Thor's strongest opponents in the pit is his old "work friend" Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

The tone in the new trailer is also a bit different, choosing to downplay the comedy in favor of a more heavy-hitting action theme.

"Thor: Ragnarok" is directed by Taika Waititi, with the screenplay written by Eric Pearson. The cast of the highly awaited film includes Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Loki, Idris Elba as Heimdall, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Karl Urban as Skurge, Anthony Hopkins as Odin, Ray Stevenson as Volstagg, Tadanobu Asano as Hogun, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange.

Anticipation for the premiere of "Thor: Ragnarok" is very high, with the movie recently achieving the feat of being Marvel's biggest trailer launch yet. The cosmic adventure film will also set the stage for the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" movie, in terms of the infinity stones as well as the crossover of a key cast member of the film franchise.

"Thor: Ragnarok" is scheduled to be released in the UK on Oct. 27, followed by its movie premiere in the United States on Nov. 3.