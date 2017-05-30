'Thor: Ragnarok' Release Date, Latest News: Marvel Gallery in Brisbane Shows Miniature Model of Planet Sakaar

Following the release of the first teaser trailer for "Thor: Ragnarok" back in spring, another teaser for the upcoming film was dropped and it offered a first look at the alien planet Sakaar.

Facebook/ThorA promotional photo of the upcoming Marvel superhero movie "Thor: Ragnarok."

A miniature model of the planet is currently exhibited at Marvel's Gallery of Modern Art in Brisbane, Australia, along with the gladiatorial arena where Thor and Hulk will face off in "Thor: Ragnarok."

The Sakaar model showcased in the gallery looks strikingly beautiful as it features a broad range of vibrant colors. Although obviously smaller than the actual planet, its size is good enough to give Marvel fans a good look at how it is going to appear on screen. Based on the depiction, it looks like the Sakaar planet that will be shown in "Thor: Ragnarok" will be a lot more colorful than its comic book iteration.

The next installment of the "Thor" franchise is set in Sakaar, the planet the Hulk was brought to and where he eventually had his son Skaar after the previous Marvel movie. In the original comic book, it was also the gladiatorial planet where the superhero was captured and compelled to fight in several battles until he eventually became the ruler of the land.

The previous trailer for "Thor: Ragnarok" also featured Sakaar and it showed a wide array of vivid colors. The trailer also made it look like the primary city where Thor and Hulk's impending battle will happen is located upon a mountain range.

Directed by Taika Waititi, "Thor: Ragnarok" will find that although Loki has taken over Asgard, the powerful Hela will steal the throne from him. Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, Thor needs to fight one of his former allies, the Incredible Hulk, in order to escape captivity and save his home from imminent destruction.

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Mark Ruffalo, Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum and Tessa Thompson, "Thor: Ragnarok" hits U.S. theaters on Nov. 3.