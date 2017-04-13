'Thor: Ragnarok' Release Date, News: Hela Breaking Mjolnir Is Hype Enough for Film

The god of thunder, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), has been greatly missed during "Captain America: Civil War." Naturally, his return in "Thor: Ragnarok" is much anticipated, and the excitement has reached a record-high after a teaser was released, showing there's a lot to be ecstatic for.

(Photo: YouTube/Marvel Entertainment) Hela, played by the Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett, may be one of the big reasons fans are going to watch "Thor: Ragnarok."

In the recently released official trailer, Hela (Cate Blanchett), the goddess of death, is unleashed. When Thor threw his mighty hammer at her, she catches it with one hand, gives an evil, knowing smirk and crushes it to pieces. She then blows him to oblivion, showing the extent of her power as she overthrows Asgard with her sheer prowess.

The first scenes are more than enough reasons to go and watch "Thor: Ragnarok" in November. While Blanchett is known for her breathtaking acting chops, the fact that Marvel introduces its first female super villain on the big screen is a big deal, and she's even depicted as a fiercely formidable enemy.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Blanchett said, "Can you believe we're having this conversation and it's 2017 and we're talking about the first female villain? It's ridiculous. There's so much untapped potential villainy in women. It's really exciting."

Of course, her appearance is not the only thing that fans are eager to see. The trailer also first reveals his bout against his "friend from work," no other than the Incredible Hulk. It looks like the Hulk wasn't happy either to see him or be called a friend, and so he charges at him in full force.

Seeing the third film take on a lighter mood despite having an end-of-world theme is something fitting for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Most MCU films have a healthy dash of humor, and it is good to finally see that in Thor's solo movie.

It can be recalled that "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" director James Gunn tweeted before the trailer's release that it may be the best that Marvel has ever done. Whether it was because of the similar mood to his film or Hela's arrival, either way both were incredibly strong points.

"Thor: Ragnarok" airs in cinemas on Nov. 3, 2017.