'Thor: Ragnarok' Release Date, News: Is Chris Hemsworth Teasing a Fight With the Hulk?

The previously held Super Bowl 51 got fans excited to hit the cinemas this 2017 as oodles of explosive commercials graced the event. What everyone missed though was getting a glimpse of "Thor: Ragnarok," but it looks like Chris Hemsworth got everyone covered.

Reuters/File

In an Instagram post, Hemsworth shared a video of him getting in tip-top shape while landing blows on a punching bag. The caption "Gettin ready to fight the Hulk" was what caught the attention of many netizens more than the actual clip, and it got people speculating if there will be a face-off between Thor and the Hulk.

That could be a possibility since director Taika Waititi has confirmed that Planet Hulk will be one of the venues in the movie. Known as "Sakaar," it can either be a trip to get the Hulk to join him in his quest, or that they may be plunged into a barbaric fight. No one knows for sure yet, and it could be that Hemsworth only made that reference to simply say he's working hard.

Apparently, Planet Hulk isn't going to be the only planet Thor will be visiting in the upcoming film. Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige told Cinema Blend that if anything, there will only be a few instances where he'll be on Earth, but most of the time he'll be somewhere else.

"There are three scenes on Earth in Thor: Ragnarok," Feige explains. "Everything else is Asgard, and not all of these worlds, but worlds that certainly ... let's put it this way, in Thor lingo, it's beyond the nine realms. There are other planets that we spend a lot of time on in Thor: Ragnarok, that certainly people would say, 'oh, that's sort of like the Guardians world', but they're just other areas of the Marvel cosmos universe."

Given this, fans can expect it is literally going to be an out-of-this-world experience. All viewers will have to anticipate now is if there really will be an epic fight between the two Avengers.

"Thor: Ragnarok" arrives in cinemas on Nov. 3, 2017.