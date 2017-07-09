'Thor: Ragnarok' Release Date News: Reshoots Scheduled in Atlanta This Week

Marvel Studios "Thor: Ragnarok" arrives on Nov. 3, 2017.

The cast and crew of "Thor: Ragnarok" are heading to Atlanta, Georgia, this week to do some reshoots as they prepare for the final cut. The film is the third and final movie to be released by Marvel Studios for this year and is shaping up to be one of its best productions ever.

Last October, it was reported that the film had already completed its principal photography in Queensland, Australia. However, the director has reportedly decided to add more scenes to the final cut.

According to Atlanta Journal Constitution, "Thor: Ragnarok" will do the reshoots on July 12 and 19. It looks like director Taika Waititi has something more to add to the film's final cut, as the production is currently looking for "Caucasian-looking men who are over 18" and are 5 feet 10 inches up to 6 feet 10 inches tall. Reports suggest that these men will be added to the cast to play extras in the new scenes that will be shot in Atlanta. The casting call also requires the applicants to be physically fit and to have muscular arms.

As of now, the scenes that Waititi will add to the finished film remain unknown. However, there are speculations that it might be an action sequence, considering the type of actors they are in search of in the casting call.

"Thor: Ragnarok" will reportedly feature a tone that resembles those of the films directed by John Carpenter in the 80's, such as "Big Trouble in Little China." As of now, the movie has released only one teaser for the upcoming film but some say it is the best Marvel trailer to date.

The film will find the God of Thunder stuck on the other side of the universe. Unfortunately, he is without his hammer. He needs to find a way to return to Asgard and save the world from being annihilated by the new villain, Hela.

"Thor: Ragnarok" hits theaters on Nov. 3.