'Thor: Ragnarok' Release Date, Plot News: New TV Spot Highlights Epic Showdown Between Thor, Hela

Facebook/Thor A promotional image for "Thor: Ragnarok"

As "Thor: Ragnarok" gets nearer and nearer to its release date, Marvel ramped up its promotional activities for the film, releasing new trailers, posters, TV spots and teasers that intend to build up the hype around it. The latest TV spot for the movie highlights the upcoming epic battle between Thor and Hela, where the God of Thunder reminds the female villain who he is.

So far, all of the trailers and TV spots released for the movie suggest that "Thor: Ragnarok" will be very different from the previous installments in the franchise. Unlike "Thor" and "Thor: The Dark World" which featured dark themes, it looks like "Thor: Ragnarok" will be a lot more vibrant.

The recently-released TV spot features sequences that were also shown in previous trailers for the film, although it focuses more on Thor and Hela's faceoff. In the new TV ad, Thor is shown teaming up with Tom Hiddleston's Loki and the new character Valkyrie, who is portrayed by actress Tessa Thompson, as he faces Hela in an epic showdown and reiterates to the female villain that he is the God of Thunder. It does not show, however, what power Hela will use in her bid to take him down.

Aside from their epic battle, other events that fans should look forward to in "Thor: Ragnarok" is the gladiatorial match between Thor and Hulk, which actor Mark Ruffalo previously called as the "Fight of the Century." This part of the movie will link the green monster's narrative to the upcoming movie as it hints of some plot points from the "Planet Hulk" comic books.

Directed by Taika Waititi, "Thor: Ragnarok" stars Chris Hemsworth as the titular character and features the return of Ruffalo's Hulk. Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr. Strange will also make an appearance in the movie. The film hits U.S. movie theaters on Nov. 3.