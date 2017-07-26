'Thor: Ragnarok' Release Date, Plot Rumors: Hela's Powers Is Enough to Shake Up Thor and Hulk

Facebook/Thor "Thor: Ragnarok" will hit the cinemas on November 3.

Excitement is bound to hit the United States on Nov. 3 when "Thor: Ragnarok" arrives in cinemas all over the country. Many fans cannot wait to watch Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) team up to take down the goddess of death, Hela (Cate Blanchett), and save Asgard from total annihilation.

With "Spider-Man: Homecoming" doing well in theaters, Marvel Studios is now focusing its attention to promoting "Thor: Ragnarok." The promo released during the recently concluded San Diego Comic Con hinted of more death and devastation as Hela attempted to take over Thor's home. The God of Thunder looked defenseless without his hammer after the villainess destroyed it. Thor must find a way to take her down and stop the end of the Asgardian civilization. But first, he must survive the do-or-die Gladiator-esque fight with a fellow Avenger, the green monster himself, Hulk.

Thor presumably survives the brutal fight since the next scene in the trailer showed both superheroes discussing their plan to defeat Hela. Hulk is in his human form, Bruce, and they are both looking at a fiery tornado-like apparition. The scientist looked set to back out of the deal. However, both Thor and Bruce will find allies in Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston). A scene showed the four of them facing off against Hela, whose immense powers seemed enough to shake even Hulk's ferocious heart. If the fight for Asgard will be as violent as the teasers reveal, Thor and his team will have a tough time before they can even touch the tips of her thorns.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Blanchett talked about the preparations she had to go through before portraying the Asgardian goddess of death. According to her, she got inspiration from the Hela make-up tutorials that some of the fans posted on YouTube.

"The fan base for these things, it's huge — it's kind of terrifying. So you kind of go to the fan base, and there's so much to draw on there," she said.

"Thor: Ragnarok" hits U.S. theaters on Nov. 3.