'Thor: Ragnarok' Spoiler: Star Shares Details on 'Even More Angry' Hulk Fighting Against Thor

YouTube/Marvel Entertainment A screenshot of a scene in the teaser trailer of "Thor: Ragnarok" where Hulk and Thor faces off in an intergalactic arena.

The Incredible Hulk has always been angry — that's a given. However, as Mark Ruffalo hinted, the green giant will be downright furious as he is unleashed in an arena with a surprised Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

The "Thor: Ragnarok" trailer cuts off right as Thor and Hulk fly at each other in an intergalactic arena, and fans have little to no idea what happens next. Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner, drops some hints on the next few minutes of that scene in his interview with Good Morning America.

The last time fans saw Hulk was in the pilot's seat of a Quinjet, ignoring attempts by Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), to bring him back. The end of "Age of Ultron" implies that the Hulk is somewhere near Fiji, as recapped by Cinema Blend.

The next time fans see him, Thor is holding his ground against a charging Hulk, who looks to be out of control. "He's even more angry than he was the last time we saw him," Ruffalo shared with the host of the morning show.

"For a much longer period of time," he added. It looks like the green giant will be relishing his rematch with Thor, who does not have his hammer, Mjolnir, at his side this time.

Will it be a beat down waiting for Thor in that arena? Ruffalo hinted that the fight could be in Hulk's favor this time. "It's fun. It's fun smashing him," the actor joked. "He's just a puny God," he went on to say.

Even with their scuffle, the two will be eventually working together if they are to have a chance against Hela (Cate Blanchett). Along the way, fans could look ahead to some hijinks from the unlikely pair, as Ruffalo hinted.

"It's an intergalactic buddy road movie with Banner and Thor," the actor who plays Bruce Banner teased in an earlier interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Fans can look forward to more Hulk and Thor bonding moments when "Thor: Ragnarok" premieres in theaters on Nov. 3.