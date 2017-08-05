'Thor: Ragnarok' Spoilers: Fans Should Prepare for Hela Wreaking Plenty of Havoc

YouTube/Marvel Entertainment Hela is played by actress Cate Blanchett in 'Thor: Ragnarok'

In "Thor: Ragnarok," loyal followers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will gaze upon the devious Hela, the film's main villain played by actress Cate Blanchett.

Hela is a pioneer of sorts for the cinematic universe, serving as its first female onscreen villain. However, historically significant as her role may be, fans will still likely grow to loathe her immensely once the film begins, which is as intended.

In the Villians Wikia, Hela, also known as the Asgardian goddess of death in the Marvel universe, is an incredibly powerful being fully capable of making even the mightiest warriors bend to her will.

She is physically powerful, and beyond that, she also possesses an impressive array of magical attacks that can quickly eliminate all who stand before her, something that she is apparently set to do in the upcoming film.

As WhatCulture recently pointed out, the Comic-Con trailer released for "Thor: Ragnarok" hints at Hela's incredible powers and how she will use those to lay waste to the soldiers of Asgard. She is shown standing among the many fallen soldiers with not even a scratch or look of distress on her face.

It should probably come as no surprise that a supervillain of her caliber would have no trouble disposing of mere soldiers, but she appears to manage doing so with such ease and lack of remorse.

It is not just the soldiers who will feel the force of Hela's powers.

Speaking recently to E! News, Blanchett even shared that the scene in which Hela destroys Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) Mjolnir really appealed to her. It is a powerful scene for sure, and it figures to be one of just many instances during which Hela will display her immense potential for destruction.

Fans will be able to see more of Hela's powers as soon as "Thor: Ragnarok" hits U.S. theaters in the U.S. on Nov. 3.